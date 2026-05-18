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Beau Hossler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 65th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for Hossler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hossler's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6569-68-69-76-2
    2024T5267-68-73-66-10
    2022T1769-64-67-70-18
    2021MC72-71-1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-68-64-68-1692.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4971-70-70-73-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2168-67-68-69-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3769-68-73-71-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-73-64-72-732.556
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0180.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.162-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3350.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7320.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9230.774

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • Hossler has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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