Beau Hossler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Hossler has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.