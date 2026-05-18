Beau Hossler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 65th at 2-under.
Hossler's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|2024
|T52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|2022
|T17
|69-64-67-70
|-18
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.018
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.162
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.335
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.732
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.923
|0.774
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.018 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.