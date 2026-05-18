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Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat finished tied for second at 22-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on capturing his first victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Eckroat's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-70-2
    2023T269-65-63-65-22

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 22-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.108-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5230.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0440.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.2030.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.1680.688

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.523 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 192 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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