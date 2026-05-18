Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat finished tied for second at 22-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on capturing his first victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Eckroat's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2023
|T2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 22-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|67-70-68-70
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.108
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.523
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.044
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.203
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.168
|0.688
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.523 mark that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 192 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.