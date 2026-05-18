Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Andrew Putnam of the United States looks to hit a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for 15th at -15 in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 tournament.
Putnam's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|69-70
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has made the cut just once in his last three appearances at this tournament.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.500
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.456
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.289
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.446
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.124
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.403
|0.252
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.446 average, showcasing strong short game performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.289 ranks 43rd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.66% ranks 83rd.
- Putnam struggles off the tee, ranking 143rd with a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average and his Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- On the greens, he delivers a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 64th on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36 that ranks 45th.
- Putnam has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.14% ranks 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.