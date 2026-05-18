PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
22M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States looks to hit a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States looks to hit a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 15th at -15 in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Putnam at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Putnam's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1564-69-68-68-15
    2022MC71-69-4
    2021MC69-70-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has made the cut just once in his last three appearances at this tournament.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-72-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4473-71-73-73+216.500

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.456-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2890.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4460.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1240.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4030.252

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.446 average, showcasing strong short game performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.289 ranks 43rd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.66% ranks 83rd.
    • Putnam struggles off the tee, ranking 143rd with a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average and his Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, he delivers a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 64th on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36 that ranks 45th.
    • Putnam has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.14% ranks 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW