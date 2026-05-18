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20M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024 and finished tied for 67th in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Tosti at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Tosti's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6768-67-74-74-1
    2024MC67-70-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-68-75+5--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee87-0.0040.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.095-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.291-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.898-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-2.288-0.479

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti has a -1.095 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 58.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
    • Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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