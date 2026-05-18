Alejandro Tosti betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024 and finished tied for 67th in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at this tournament.
Tosti's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|2024
|MC
|67-70
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|-0.004
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.095
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.291
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.898
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-2.288
|-0.479
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti has a -1.095 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 58.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 182nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.