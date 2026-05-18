A.J. Ewart betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on contending in this $10.3 million event.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Ewart's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|71-72-68-67
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|71-64-68-72
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|7.500
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.117
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.203
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.003
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.401
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.079
|0.270
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.203 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Ewart has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.