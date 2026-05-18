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19M AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on contending in this $10.3 million event.

    Latest odds for Ewart at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Ewart's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-70-69-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-67+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1171-72-68-67-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-75+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-67-71-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1371-64-68-72-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2869-68-72-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4971-69-74-69-57.500

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Ewart has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged 0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.117-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.203-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0030.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4010.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.0790.270

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.203 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
    • Ewart has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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