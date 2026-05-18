Adrien Saddier betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Saddier will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which features a $10.3 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.137
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.422
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.225
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.088
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.597
|-0.793
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.137 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivers a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.