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20M AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Saddier will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which features a $10.3 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Saddier at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1370.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.422-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.225-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.088-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.597-0.793

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.137 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sports a -0.422 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier delivers a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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