PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
18M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 30th at 14-under in his previous appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3067-67-69-67-14

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-72-70-73-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1267-68-69-65-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2669-71-67-74-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-68-72-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-65-70-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express6971-65-67-73-123.200

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.111-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1210.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5040.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0270.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5400.757

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Dumont de Chassart has excelled with a 0.504 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22.
    • Dumont de Chassart has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) and ranked tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.81%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW