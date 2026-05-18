Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.