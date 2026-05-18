Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 30th at 14-under in his previous appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.200
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.111
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.121
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.504
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.027
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.540
|0.757
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.121 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Dumont de Chassart has excelled with a 0.504 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) and ranked tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.81%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.