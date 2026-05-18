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19M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year after shooting three-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Svensson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Svensson's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-72-3
    2022T6969-69-71-69-10

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 69th at 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-63-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-70-67-73-512.000

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.196-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2740.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3200.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.838-0.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.438-0.200

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.274 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
    • Svensson currently has 54 FedExCup Regular Season points (156th) and ranks 71st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.02%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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