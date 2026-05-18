Adam Svensson betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year after shooting three-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Svensson's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2022
|T69
|69-69-71-69
|-10
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 69th at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12.000
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.196
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.274
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.320
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.838
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.438
|-0.200
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.274 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
- Svensson currently has 54 FedExCup Regular Season points (156th) and ranks 71st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.02%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.