Adam Headley betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Adam Headley has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
At the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- This is Headley's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Headley's recent performances
- The player has no recorded finishes.
Headley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Headley's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2026 season statistics are currently available for Headley.
All stats in this article are accurate for Headley as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.