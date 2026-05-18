Adam Hadwin betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
Hadwin's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|67-71-72-70
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.023
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.318
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.718
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.033
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.046
|-0.523
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards has him competing at a solid level.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has a -0.318 mark and has hit greens in regulation at a 67.13% rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.33 putts per round and has broken par 18.52% of the time.
- Hadwin currently ranks 176th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 34 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.