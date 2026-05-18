Aaron Wise betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished 10-under.

He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Wise has an average of -0.740 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Wise has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.