Aaron Wise betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise finished tied for 50th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at this $10.3 million event.
Wise's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T50
|68-70-71-64
|-11
|2022
|T51
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|2021
|T55
|64-72-71-71
|-10
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Wise's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of -0.740 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.669
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.057
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.192
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.766
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.300
|-1.610
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.669 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sported a -1.057 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise delivered a -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he breaks par 20.56% of the time with 25.00% Bogey Avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.