Steven Fisk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Fisk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 2-under.

Fisk has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fisk has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.