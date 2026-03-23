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6H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk missed the cut at 2-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Fisk's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-67-2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 2-under.
    • Fisk has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged -0.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.366-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.224-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0760.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.087-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.600-0.489

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.224 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 34 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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