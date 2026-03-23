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6H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hodges' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1168-69-66-65-12
    2023MC69-74+3
    2022T4669-72-67-75+3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1872-70-69-69-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-67-72-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT670-67-67-65-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-66-66-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-73-77+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2560.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.031-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.304-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4600.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.381-0.060

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Hodges has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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