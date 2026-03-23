Lee Hodges betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hodges' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2022
|T46
|69-72-67-75
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.256
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.031
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.304
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.460
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.381
|-0.060
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.