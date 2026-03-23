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6H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Harris English finished tied for 18th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for English at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    English's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1872-64-66-68-10
    2023T3969-69-69-73E

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 10-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2473-63-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--

    English's recent performances

    • English's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • English has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5400.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.355-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.145-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5620.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6020.402

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.540 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.355 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivers a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
    • English has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points (57th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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