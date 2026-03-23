Harris English betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Harris English of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 18th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
English's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|2023
|T39
|69-69-69-73
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In English's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
English's recent performances
- English's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- English has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.540
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.355
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.145
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.562
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.602
|0.402
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.540 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.355 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivers a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
- English has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points (57th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.