K.H. Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
K.H. Lee withdrew from the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent appearance at the tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Lee's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|75
|-
|2024
|T31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|2021
|MC
|76-70
|+6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 75 in the first round.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|3.5
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|67.8
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.524
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.496
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.584
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.344
|-0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.260
|-1.606
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.0 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee has struggled with a -2.496 mark. He has hit 44.44% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 11.11% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.