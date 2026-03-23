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K.H. Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    K.H. Lee withdrew from the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent appearance at the tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of completing all four rounds this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Lee's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD75-
    2024T3168-72-68-68-4
    2021MC76-70+6

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 75 in the first round.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D75+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6773-67-71-72-13.5
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-68-75-267.8
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.5240.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.496-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.584-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.344-0.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.260-1.606

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.0 yards reflects his current form.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee has struggled with a -2.496 mark. He has hit 44.44% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 11.11% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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