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6H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland watches his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland watches his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Lowry's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC69-73+2
    2021T1169-69-68-68-6

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 6-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT270-67-63-69-15208.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2473-68-69-67-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-69-67-67-18147.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1740.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4930.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.107-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3670.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.9270.927

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.493 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Lowry has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (31st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
    -3

    2

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    D. Lipsky
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    -1

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    3

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    ENG
    J. Smith
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    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

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    Xander Schauffele
    USA
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    R4
    -6

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    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

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    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
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    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
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    R4
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    -8
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