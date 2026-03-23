Shane Lowry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Shane Lowry of Ireland watches his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Lowry's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2021
|T11
|69-69-68-68
|-6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 6-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.174
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.493
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.107
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.367
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.927
|0.927
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.493 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (31st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.