Shane Lowry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Lowry has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lowry has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.