Sam Stevens betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sam Stevens finished tied for 18th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Stevens' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|71-65-69-65
|-10
|2024
|T57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|2023
|T57
|70-69-71-75
|+5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.508
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.226
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.031
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.367
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.336
|-0.129
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 71.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 247 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.