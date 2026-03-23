Sam Stevens betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Stevens has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.

Stevens has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.