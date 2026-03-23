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Min Woo Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee won last year's Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting 20-under. He returns to Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 as the defending champion.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Lee's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025166-64-63-67-20

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1269-65-74-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT267-65-70-65-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-65-68-73-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3862-71-69-70-1615.500
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1073-65-67-68-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 1.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6460.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0890.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3160.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.4030.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.4531.669

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.089 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked second by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Lee has earned 781 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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