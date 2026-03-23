Min Woo Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee won last year's Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting 20-under. He returns to Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 as the defending champion.
Lee's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 20-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 1.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.646
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.089
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.316
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.403
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.453
|1.669
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.089 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked second by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
- Lee has earned 781 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.