Chris Gotterup betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open after finishing tied for 18th at 10-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in Houston.
Gotterup's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|2024
|T57
|67-74-70-69
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has won twice in his last ten tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.496
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.486
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.263
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.099
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.146
|0.557
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.1 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.486 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- Gotterup has earned 1,131 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.