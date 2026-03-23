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6H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open after finishing tied for 18th at 10-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance in Houston.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1869-68-67-66-10
    2024T5767-74-70-69E

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 10-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3764-71-70-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open163-71-70-64-16500.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-70-70-69-1146.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii163-69-68-64-16500.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has won twice in his last ten tournaments.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4960.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4860.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2630.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.099-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.1460.557

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.1 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.486 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
    • Gotterup has earned 1,131 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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