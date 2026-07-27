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3H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Wyndham Clark drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Wyndham Clark missed the cut at -4 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on a better showing this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Clark at the Rocket Classic.

Clark's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-74-4
2022T869-68-69-65-17

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-67-66-71-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT568-64-65-65-18287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open164-69-70-73-4750.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 4-under.
  • Clark has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 2.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.0110.172
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4940.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3620.632
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4261.189
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2712.128

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.494 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
  • Clark has earned 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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