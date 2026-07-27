Wyndham Clark betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Wyndham Clark missed the cut at -4 in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on a better showing this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Clark's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|2022
|T8
|69-68-69-65
|-17
At the Rocket Classic
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-67-66-71
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T5
|68-64-65-65
|-18
|287.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-69-70-73
|-4
|750.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|68-68-63-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|67-75-68-67
|-11
|350.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|57.556
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 4-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 2.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.011
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.494
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.362
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.426
|1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.271
|2.128
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.494 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
- Clark has earned 2,255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.