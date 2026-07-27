Steven Fisk betting profile: Rocket Classic

Fisk has one victory and finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.