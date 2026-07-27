Steven Fisk betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Steven Fisk sinks a 72-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Steven Fisk missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Fisk's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory and finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.126
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.264
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.020
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.257
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.139
|0.651
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.264 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivers a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Fisk ranks 11th with a 13.09% Bogey Avoidance rate. He has earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.