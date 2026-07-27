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3H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk sinks a 72-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Steven Fisk sinks a 72-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Steven Fisk missed the cut at last year's Rocket Classic after shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Fisk at the Rocket Classic.

Fisk's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-72-3

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP163-66-68-67-16300.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has one victory and finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1260.639
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.264-0.406
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0200.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2570.270
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1390.651

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.264 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk delivers a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
  • Fisk ranks 11th with a 13.09% Bogey Avoidance rate. He has earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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