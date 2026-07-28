Ben Silverman betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Ben Silverman sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open
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Ben Silverman finished tied for 67th at last year's Rocket Classic with a score of 8-under. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance at this $10 million event.
Silverman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|2024
|T17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|5.86
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|17
|68-66-67-66
|-17
|51
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|29
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.116
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.036
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.085
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.471
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.307
|0.190
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a 0.036 mark. He maintains a 71.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.30 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time.
- Silverman has earned 190 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.