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4H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open

Ben Silverman sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at 3M Open

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Ben Silverman finished tied for 67th at last year's Rocket Classic with a score of 8-under. He returns to Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 looking to improve on that performance at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Silverman at the Rocket Classic.

Silverman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6773-64-72-71-8
2024T1767-70-67-72-12

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5468-69-69-71-35.86
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Silverman has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.116-0.041
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.036-0.123
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.085-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4710.432
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3070.190

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards shows room for improvement.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a 0.036 mark. He maintains a 71.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.30 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 21.30% of the time.
  • Silverman has earned 190 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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