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4H AGO

Keenan Huskey betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Keenan Huskey sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

Keenan Huskey sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

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Keenan Huskey makes his debut at the Rocket Classic, which runs July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under winning performance last year.

Latest odds for Huskey at the Rocket Classic.

Huskey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4273-67-71-68-9--
Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-73+3--
Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-70-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC73-66-1--
July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT6266-68-72-74-84.200
July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3771-69-71-70-715.000
June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC74-65-3--
June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT4870-67-73-68-77.750
May 25, 2025Visit Knoxville OpenMC73-77+8--
May 18, 2025AdventHealth ChampionshipT6975-69-74-71+12.975

Huskey's recent performances

  • Huskey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for thirty-seventh at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he shot 7-under.
  • Huskey has averaged 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.434 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Huskey has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Huskey has averaged -1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6420.166
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.0970.434
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.441-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.803-1.279
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.495-1.039

Huskey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Huskey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.642 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Huskey has delivered a strong 1.097 mark. He has hit 72.22% of greens in regulation this year.
  • On the greens, Huskey has struggled with a -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.25 putts per round and has broken par 23.61% of the time.
  • Huskey's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.495 this season reflects his solid ball-striking being offset by putting struggles.

All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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