Keenan Huskey betting profile: Rocket Classic

Huskey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.642 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Huskey has delivered a strong 1.097 mark. He has hit 72.22% of greens in regulation this year.

On the greens, Huskey has struggled with a -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.25 putts per round and has broken par 23.61% of the time.