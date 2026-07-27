Keenan Huskey betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Keenan Huskey sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana
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Keenan Huskey makes his debut at the Rocket Classic, which runs July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The tournament features a $10 million purse with defending champion Aldrich Potgieter looking to repeat after his 22-under winning performance last year.
Huskey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|73-67-71-68
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T62
|66-68-72-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T37
|71-69-71-70
|-7
|15.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T48
|70-67-73-68
|-7
|7.750
|May 25, 2025
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|AdventHealth Championship
|T69
|75-69-74-71
|+1
|2.975
Huskey's recent performances
- Huskey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for thirty-seventh at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he shot 7-under.
- Huskey has averaged 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.434 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Huskey has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Huskey has averaged -1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.642
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.097
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.441
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.803
|-1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.495
|-1.039
Huskey's advanced stats and rankings
- Huskey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.642 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Huskey has delivered a strong 1.097 mark. He has hit 72.22% of greens in regulation this year.
- On the greens, Huskey has struggled with a -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.25 putts per round and has broken par 23.61% of the time.
- Huskey's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.495 this season reflects his solid ball-striking being offset by putting struggles.
All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.