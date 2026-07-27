Xander Schauffele betting profile: Rocket Classic

Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.494 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.9 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.245 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.