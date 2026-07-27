Xander Schauffele betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Xander Schauffele has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of contending at this $10 million event.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Schauffele's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-66-73-72
|+2
|115.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.494
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.245
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.056
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.164
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.958
|0.203
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.494 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.9 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.245 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Schauffele's overall scoring has been strong this season, with a 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,480.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.