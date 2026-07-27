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3H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open

Xander Schauffele sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Xander Schauffele has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of contending at this $10 million event.

Latest odds for Schauffele at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Schauffele's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-66-71-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-69-68-69-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-66-73-72+2115.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4940.346
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.245-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0560.307
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.164-0.317
Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9580.203

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.494 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.9 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.245 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
  • Schauffele's overall scoring has been strong this season, with a 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,480.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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