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3H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at John Deere

Matt Kuchar sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at John Deere

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Matt Kuchar missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last year after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Kuchar at the Rocket Classic.

Kuchar's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71-4
2024T2570-68-71-69-10
2022MC69-74-1

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 10-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kuchar's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-72+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1572-66-65-67-1450.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2275-71-72-69-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-68-70-70-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--

Kuchar's recent performances

  • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • Kuchar has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kuchar has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.568-0.696
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.464-0.237
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3100.390
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6730.883
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0490.340

Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.568 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards reflects his position among the shorter hitters on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar posted a -0.464 mark. He maintains a 61.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 27.81 Putts Per Round and breaks par 19.91% of the time.
  • Kuchar has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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