Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.