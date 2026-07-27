Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Matt Kuchar sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at John Deere
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Matt Kuchar missed the cut at the Rocket Classic last year after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Kuchar's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2024
|T25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|2022
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 10-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|72-66-65-67
|-14
|50.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|75-71-72-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.568
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.464
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.310
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.673
|0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.049
|0.340
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.568 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards reflects his position among the shorter hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar posted a -0.464 mark. He maintains a 61.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 27.81 Putts Per Round and breaks par 19.91% of the time.
- Kuchar has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.