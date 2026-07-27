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3H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 26th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Gotterup at the Rocket Classic.

Gotterup's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2672-66-65-70-15
2024T6771-69-68-77-3
2022T4970-71-67-72-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Gotterup's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1870-68-72-67-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1168-65-66-71-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic166-68-68-62-20500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3071-65-63-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4375-69-73-71+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2774-74-70-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1072-65-71-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-71-65-69-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3873-71-69-71-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2570-72-69-65-835.375

Gotterup's recent performances

  • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
  • Gotterup has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gotterup has averaged 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5730.645
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3130.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.014-0.163
Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3760.464
Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2481.271

Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gotterup posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.573 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gotterup delivers a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
  • Gotterup ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points this season with 2,254 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

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1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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-22
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-8

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2

USA
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-22
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H. Matsuyama
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-20
R4
-7

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-20
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Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
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R4
-4
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