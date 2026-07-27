Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Classic

Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.