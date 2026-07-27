Chris Gotterup betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Chris Gotterup sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Chris Gotterup finished tied for 26th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Gotterup's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|2024
|T67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|2022
|T49
|70-71-67-72
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|70-68-72-67
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|1
|66-68-68-62
|-20
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|71-65-63-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|75-69-73-71
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|74-74-70-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.573
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.313
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.014
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.376
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.248
|1.271
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.573 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivers a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
- Gotterup ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points this season with 2,254 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.