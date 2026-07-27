Brian Campbell betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Brian Campbell drains 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Brian Campbell will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. This marks Campbell's return to competitive play at this tournament venue.
At the Rocket Classic
- Campbell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|68-63-72-69
|-8
|13.938
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.755
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.535
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.215
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.181
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.686
|-1.220
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.755 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.8 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.535 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 58.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell's short game performance includes a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.
- Campbell has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 17.43% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.