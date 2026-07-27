Brian Campbell betting profile: Rocket Classic

Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 8-under.

Campbell has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Campbell has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.