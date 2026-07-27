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3H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell drains 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Brian Campbell drains 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Brian Campbell will tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 for the Rocket Classic, which features a $10 million purse. This marks Campbell's return to competitive play at this tournament venue.

Latest odds for Campbell at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • Campbell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-74+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4768-63-72-69-813.938
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 8-under.
  • Campbell has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -1.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.755-0.558
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.535-0.428
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.2150.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.181-0.372
Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.686-1.220

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.755 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.8 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.535 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 58.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Campbell's short game performance includes a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57.
  • Campbell has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 17.43% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
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