Chan Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Chan Kim has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, posting scores of +1 in 2025 and +3 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|66-65-71-69
|-13
|17.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-74
|-6
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|66-68-69-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.328
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.112
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.003
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.151
|-0.187
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards shows room for improvement off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim has a -0.112 mark. He has hit 71.43% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.19 putts per round and has broken par 23.28% of the time.
- Kim currently sits 174th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 45 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.