PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Chan Kim has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, posting scores of +1 in 2025 and +3 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Canadian Open.

Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-70+1
2024MC74-69+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3866-65-71-69-1317.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.600
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-74-6--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4166-68-69-66-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2276-65-65-75-3--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.328-0.398
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1120.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2920.110
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0030.080
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.151-0.187

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards shows room for improvement off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim has a -0.112 mark. He has hit 71.43% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.19 putts per round and has broken par 23.28% of the time.
  • Kim currently sits 174th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 45 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
4H AGO
RBC Canadian Open props: Building out parlay options at TPC Toronto
Golfbet News
Image for article.
4H AGO
Horses for Courses: Can Koepka’s iron play carry him to success in Canada?
Horses for Courses
Image for article.
7H AGO
S.Y. Noh betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
R1
Groupings Official

RBC Canadian Open

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
USA
K. Roy
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW