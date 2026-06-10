Will Gordon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Gordon had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 1-under.

Gordon has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gordon has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.