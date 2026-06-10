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5H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th fairway during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th fairway during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Will Gordon missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Gordon at the RBC Canadian Open.

Gordon's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-74E
2023T1868-74-69-68-9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
  • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 9-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 1-under.
  • Gordon has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5180.047
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2810.049
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.941-0.121
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.303-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.445-0.079

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.518 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a 0.281 mark. He has hit 69.44% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Gordon has struggled with his short game, posting a -0.941 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time while avoiding bogey 11.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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