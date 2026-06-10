Ryan Palmer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025 but finished tied for 35th the year before. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his recent tournament history.
Palmer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2024
|T35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 3-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-64-68-65
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -1.933 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.558
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.221
|-1.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.435
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.370
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.584
|-2.750
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.558 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards has him struggling with length compared to his competitors.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has struggled with a -3.221 mark. He has hit 50.69% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 14.58% of the time with a 26.39% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.