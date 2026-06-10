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5H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025 but finished tied for 35th the year before. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his recent tournament history.

Latest odds for Palmer at the RBC Canadian Open.

Palmer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-71+5
2024T3565-73-70-69-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 3-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Palmer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-78+10--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-71+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC79-70+5--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-64-68-65-16--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-70-77-76+10--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

Palmer's recent performances

  • Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
  • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Palmer has an average of -1.933 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.558-0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.221-1.933
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.435-0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.370-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.584-2.750

Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.558 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards has him struggling with length compared to his competitors.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has struggled with a -3.221 mark. He has hit 50.69% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 14.58% of the time with a 26.39% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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RBC Canadian Open

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GER
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Mac Meissner
USA
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