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4H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Noah Goodwin finished tied for eighteenth at 12-under at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Goodwin at the RBC Canadian Open.

Goodwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1869-67-68-64-12

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for eighteenth after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Goodwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-78+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--

Goodwin's recent performances

  • Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Goodwin has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Goodwin has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1300.044
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.131-0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.138-0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.215-0.405
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.355-0.451

Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin has a -0.131 mark. He has hit 61.11% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 17.59% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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