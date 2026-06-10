Noah Goodwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin finished tied for eighteenth at 12-under at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Goodwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for eighteenth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.130
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.131
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.138
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.215
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.355
|-0.451
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin has a -0.131 mark. He has hit 61.11% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 17.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.