Tyler Duncan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Tyler Duncan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Duncan looks to improve upon his performance from 2024's tournament where he finished tied for 24th.
Duncan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2022
|MC
|76-66
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Duncan missed the cut in both 2023 and 2022 at this event.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-69-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 40th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished at 12-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.210
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.175
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.054
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.659
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.220
|-0.253
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 289.7 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Duncan has sported a 0.175 mark. He has hit 67.78% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.11% of the time.
- Duncan currently ranks 187th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 17 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.