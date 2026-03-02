William McGirt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
William McGirt of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
William McGirt missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open last year, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
McGirt's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2023
|T57
|69-72-70-75
|-2
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In McGirt's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- McGirt's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 57th at 2-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
McGirt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
McGirt's recent performances
- McGirt's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 3-under.
- McGirt has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt has averaged -0.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.757
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
- McGirt posted an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McGirt averaged -0.233 in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, McGirt delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, McGirt averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
