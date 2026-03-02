PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open in 2022 with a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 as he looks to reclaim his title at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Brehm's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-73+3
    2024T5570-69-69-72-8
    2022166-67-68-67-20
    2021T1168-71-69-67-13

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 20-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Brehm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT5574-68-77-72+35.900
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT5170-62-68-75-136.629
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-73+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--

    Brehm's recent performances

    • Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 51st at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished at 13-under.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.585

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

