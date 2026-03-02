Ryan Brehm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open in 2022 with a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 as he looks to reclaim his title at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Brehm's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2024
|T55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|2022
|1
|66-67-68-67
|-20
|2021
|T11
|68-71-69-67
|-13
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 20-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T55
|74-68-77-72
|+3
|5.900
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T51
|70-62-68-75
|-13
|6.629
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 51st at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished at 13-under.
- Brehm has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.585
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has posted an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Brehm has averaged -0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
