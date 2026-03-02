Ryan Brehm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 51st at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished at 13-under.

Brehm has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brehm has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.