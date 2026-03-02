Paul Peterson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Peterson had his best finish at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 19-under.

Peterson has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Peterson has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.