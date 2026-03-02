Paul Peterson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 19, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson finished tied for 12th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Peterson's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|70
|71-68-73-72
|E
|3.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T19
|65-68-65-71
|-19
|45.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson had his best finish at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 19-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.190
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- His approach play has been a strength, averaging 0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Peterson has shown solid short game performance with an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.