4H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 19, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson finished tied for 12th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Peterson's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1267-70-67-68-16

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard7071-68-73-72E3.000
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubMC77-73+6--
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT1965-68-65-71-1945.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson had his best finish at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 19-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.190

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • His approach play has been a strength, averaging 0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
    • Peterson has shown solid short game performance with an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW