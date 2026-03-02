Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished T54 at 10-under.
Fishburn's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|2024
|T42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished T34 with a score of 14-under.
- Fishburn has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.545
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.983
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|0.000
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.666
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.862
|0.069
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.983 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.