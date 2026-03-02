Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Fishburn had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished T34 with a score of 14-under.

Fishburn has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.