Jeremy Paul betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul finished tied for 16th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Paul's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 20-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.024
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.951
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.648
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.201
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.480
|-0.181
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a 0.951 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
