PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul finished tied for 16th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Paul at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Paul's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1665-68-70-70-15

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Paul's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-73-70-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1669-68-65-66-20--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-68-69-72-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-72-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-75+3--

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 20-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.024-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9510.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.648-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.201-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.480-0.181

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards shows his distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a 0.951 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    James Hahn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Troy Merritt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW