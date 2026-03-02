Jeremy Paul betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Paul has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 16th with a score of 20-under.

Paul has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.