PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on a strong debut in this event.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Kang's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Jeffrey Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.143
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT467-71-66-67-13135.000
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron267-67-64-65-21300.000

    Jeffrey Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
    • Kang has an average of -1.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -1.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-1.789-1.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0830.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1620.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.637-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-2.180-1.586

    Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.789 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a 0.083 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 59.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Puerto Rico Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW