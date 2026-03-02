Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on a strong debut in this event.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Kang's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Jeffrey Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|71-63-67-68
|-15
|12.143
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T4
|67-71-66-67
|-13
|135.000
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|2
|67-67-64-65
|-21
|300.000
Jeffrey Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
- Kang has an average of -1.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -1.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-1.789
|-1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.083
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.162
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.637
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-2.180
|-1.586
Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.789 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a 0.083 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 59.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.