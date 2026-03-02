PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Higgs' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2668-65-70-71-14
    2024MC71-70-3
    2023T771-64-71-69-13

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-73-68-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.005-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.857-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.440-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.467-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.769-0.768

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Higgs sported a -0.857 mark. He hit 73.33% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Higgs delivered a -1.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 30.60 Putts Per Round and had Par Breakers 25.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

