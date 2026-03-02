Harry Higgs betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 26th.
Higgs' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2023
|T7
|71-64-71-69
|-13
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-73-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
- Higgs has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.005
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.857
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.440
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.467
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.769
|-0.768
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Higgs sported a -0.857 mark. He hit 73.33% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Higgs delivered a -1.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 30.60 Putts Per Round and had Par Breakers 25.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
