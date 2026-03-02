Fred Biondi betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Biondi's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 63rd at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished at 4-under.

Biondi has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Biondi has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.