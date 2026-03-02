PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Fred Biondi betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Fred Biondi of Brazil plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Fred Biondi of Brazil plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Fred Biondi finished tied for 32nd at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Biondi at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Biondi's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3270-68-70-69-11

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Biondi's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Biondi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6371-66-74-69-4--

    Biondi's recent performances

    • Biondi's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 63rd at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Biondi has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Biondi has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Biondi has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Biondi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.028

    Biondi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Biondi posted an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Biondi had an average of -0.676 in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Biondi delivered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Biondi averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Puerto Rico Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW