Fred Biondi betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Fred Biondi of Brazil plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Fred Biondi finished tied for 32nd at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Biondi's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|70-68-70-69
|-11
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Biondi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T63
|71-66-74-69
|-4
|--
Biondi's recent performances
- Biondi's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 63rd at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished at 4-under.
- Biondi has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Biondi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.028
Biondi's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
