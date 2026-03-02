Evan Pena betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Evan Pena missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Pena's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-70
|+4
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Pena's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Pena's recent performances
- Statistical data for Pena's recent tournament performances is not available.
Pena's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Pena's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is available for Pena's 2026 season performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pena as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
