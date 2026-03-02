Danny Willett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.

Willett has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.991 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.