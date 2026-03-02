PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Danny Willett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett finished tied for 45th at 11-under in last year's Puerto Rico Open. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Willett's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4570-66-72-69-11

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.991 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.452-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.638-0.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.688-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.5180.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.260-1.218

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 279.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -1.638 mark. He has hit 55.56% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a positive 1.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 putts per round and has been breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

