Danny Willett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Danny Willett finished tied for 45th at 11-under in last year's Puerto Rico Open. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Willett's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.991 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.452
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.638
|-0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.688
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.518
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.260
|-1.218
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 279.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -1.638 mark. He has hit 55.56% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a positive 1.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 putts per round and has been breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.