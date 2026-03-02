Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Christo Lamprecht of South Africa lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.25
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.061
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.973
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.284
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.704
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-2.021
|-1.555
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sports a -0.973 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.31, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 16.24% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.