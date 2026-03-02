Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sports a -0.973 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.31, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 16.24% of the time.