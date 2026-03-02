PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.25
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • His best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Lamprecht has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.061-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.973-0.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.284-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.704-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-2.021-1.555

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sports a -0.973 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.31, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 16.24% of the time.
    • Lamprecht has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

