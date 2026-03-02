Chase Sienkiewicz betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Chase Sienkiewicz has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Sienkiewicz's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Sienkiewicz's recent performances
- Sienkiewicz has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Sienkiewicz has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sienkiewicz has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sienkiewicz has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sienkiewicz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.578
Sienkiewicz's advanced stats and rankings
- Sienkiewicz posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 in his past five tournaments, showing some strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sienkiewicz struggled with a -0.422 mark in his past five starts, indicating challenges with his iron play.
- On the greens, Sienkiewicz delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.578 reflects the areas where improvement is needed.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sienkiewicz as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.