Chase Sienkiewicz betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Sienkiewicz has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

Sienkiewicz has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Sienkiewicz has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.