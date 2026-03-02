Carson Bertagnole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Carson Bertagnole has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Bertagnole's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Bertagnole's recent performances
- Bertagnole has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Bertagnole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Bertagnole's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is available for Bertagnole's 2026 season performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bertagnole as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
