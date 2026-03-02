Ben Martin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ben Martin finished tied for 42nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving his position in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Martin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|2022
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|2021
|73
|73-70-75-71
|+1
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T65
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|3.6
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|78-66
|+4
|--
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T6
|71-67-70-73
|-7
|88.8
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T13
|63-69-66-69
|-21
|57.3
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Martin has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.054
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Martin averaged 0.108 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Martin delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Martin averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
