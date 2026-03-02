PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin finished tied for 42nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving his position in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Martin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4270-69-70-69-10
    2022MC78-70+4
    20217373-70-75-71+1

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC68-70-2--
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT6570-69-69-75-13.6
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC78-66+4--
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT671-67-70-73-788.8
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT1363-69-66-69-2157.3
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Martin has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.054

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin posted an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Martin averaged 0.108 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Martin delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Martin averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

