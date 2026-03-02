Ben Martin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Martin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.

Martin has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Martin has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.