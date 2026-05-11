Timothy Wiseman betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Timothy Wiseman missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship, shooting 13-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17, 2026 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Wiseman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-77
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Wiseman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Wiseman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
Wiseman's recent performances
- Wiseman's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 13-over.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wiseman has an average of -2.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -4.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wiseman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.439
Wiseman's advanced stats and rankings
- Wiseman averaged -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wiseman posted a -2.305 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Wiseman delivered a -1.338 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wiseman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.