Luke Donald betting profile: PGA Championship

Donald's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for sixtieth at the PGA Championship with a score of 6-over.

Donald has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Donald has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.