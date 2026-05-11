Luke Donald betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Luke Donald returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Donald looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixtieth at 6-over.
Donald's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|67-74-73-76
|+6
|2024
|T68
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Donald's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixtieth after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Donald's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|67-74-73-76
|+6
|8.036
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
Donald's recent performances
- Donald's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for sixtieth at the PGA Championship with a score of 6-over.
- Donald has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.649
Donald's advanced stats and rankings
- Donald posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.766 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Donald delivered a 0.101 mark in his past five starts, showing modest improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Donald recorded a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. His putting showed a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over the same period.
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.