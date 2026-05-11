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7H AGO

Luke Donald betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke Donald returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Donald looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixtieth at 6-over.

    Latest odds for Donald at the PGA Championship.

    Donald's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6067-74-73-76+6
    2024T6870-69-72-71-2
    2023MC72-75+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Donald's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixtieth after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Donald's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6067-74-73-76+68.036
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--

    Donald's recent performances

    • Donald's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for sixtieth at the PGA Championship with a score of 6-over.
    • Donald has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Donald's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.649

    Donald's advanced stats and rankings

    • Donald posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.766 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Donald delivered a 0.101 mark in his past five starts, showing modest improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Donald recorded a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. His putting showed a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over the same period.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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