Jared Jones betting profile: PGA Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jared Jones returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. Jones looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Jones's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2022
|MC
|79-78
|+17
At the PGA Championship
- In Jones's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jones's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
Jones's recent performances
- Jones's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished at 4-over.
- Jones has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jones has averaged -3.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jones's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.994
Jones's advanced stats and rankings
- Jones posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.818 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jones recorded a -0.530 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Jones delivered a -2.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting significant putting difficulties.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jones as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.