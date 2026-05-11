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Jared Jones betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jared Jones returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17. Jones looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Jones at the PGA Championship.

    Jones's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-77+8
    2022MC79-78+17

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Jones's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Jones's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--

    Jones's recent performances

    • Jones's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished at 4-over.
    • Jones has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -2.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jones has averaged -3.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jones's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.994

    Jones's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jones posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.818 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Jones recorded a -0.530 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Jones delivered a -2.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting significant putting difficulties.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jones as of the start of the PGA Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
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    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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