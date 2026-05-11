Shaun Micheel betting profile: PGA Championship
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Shaun Micheel of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Shaun Micheel returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Micheel looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Micheel's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|2024
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|2023
|MC
|81-82
|+23
|2022
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|2021
|MC
|81-80
|+17
At the PGA Championship
- In Micheel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Micheel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|Senior PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Hoag Classic
|T53
|69-69-72
|-3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
Micheel's recent performances
- Micheel had his best finish at the Hoag Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 3-under.
- Micheel has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.644 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Micheel has averaged -4.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Micheel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.923
Micheel's advanced stats and rankings
- Micheel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.808 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Micheel sported a -2.644 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Micheel delivered a -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Micheel as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.