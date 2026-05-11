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7H AGO

Shaun Micheel betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shaun Micheel of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Shaun Micheel of the United States hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Shaun Micheel returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Micheel looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Micheel at the PGA Championship.

    Micheel's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-76+8
    2024MC76-76+10
    2023MC81-82+23
    2022MC76-77+13
    2021MC81-80+17

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Micheel's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Micheel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026Senior PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 29, 2026Hoag ClassicT5369-69-72-3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-76+8--

    Micheel's recent performances

    • Micheel had his best finish at the Hoag Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 3-under.
    • Micheel has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -2.644 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Micheel has averaged -4.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Micheel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.923

    Micheel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Micheel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.808 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Micheel sported a -2.644 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Micheel delivered a -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Micheel as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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